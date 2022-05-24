Postal workers in Milton Keynes to go on strike at peak of Jubilee celebrations

Members of the the Communications Workers Union at Milton Keynes Crown Post office say they have been left with no other option.

The strike action will disrupt Post Office services during the Jubilee celebrations, and has been backed nationally by the CWU members on a 97.3% yes vote on a turnout of over 70% of members.

CWU is demanding a pay rise backdated to April 1 2021. They say Post Office bosses are offering the workers nothing for all their hard work during the Covid pandemic,

Postal workers will strike this Saturday

The union’s local representative Tim Pavelin said: “Post Office workers in Milton Keynes were classed as keyworkers and kept the country running. Post Office senior managers are now saying these keyworkers are not worth a pay rise, and have not engaged in any negotiation with the CWU.

"Post Office workers, CWU members, have been left with no option other than to withdraw their labour to get a pay rise.”

He added: “A good employer would have considered shutting on the Saturday of the Jubilee celebrations, to allow their staff to commemorate the event. This shows an employer totally out of touch with its workforce, and a Post Office in crisis.”

The CWU remains committed to talks with Post Office Limited, and hope that the announcement of Satruday’s strike will resonate with POL in commencing negotiations with the CWU to end the deadlock for 2021 pay.