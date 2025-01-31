Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Posters by Milton Keynes College students are featuring as part of a new campaign by Thames Valley Police to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The It’s That Antisocial campaign aims to raise awareness of what forms of behaviour, whether repetitive loud music, vandalism or inconsiderate behaviour.

The campaign started after police visited Graphic Design students at Milton Keynes College last year to talk to them about anti-social behaviour and how it can impact communities.

The students were given the opportunity to design adverts that supported the campaign and encouraged incidents of anti-social behaviour to be reported, with the winning entry coming from student Chiamaka Ahaneku.

Posters by Milton Keynes College students have featured as part of a Thames Valley Police campaign to raise awareness of anti-social behaviour - these winning entries came from Chiamaka Ahaneku

Deputy head of school for arts and media at Milton Keynes College Kyle Kirkpatrick said: “It’s fantastic that our students have been able to support the new campaign against anti-social behaviour from Thames Valley Police.

“They all loved working on a project that can make a real difference in local communities and the designs that they came up with were fantastic.

“We’re particularly proud of Chiamaka for producing the winning design, and we’re hopeful that her design can help to make the campaign a success”.

Chiamaka’s posters feature phrases on colourful backgrounds with example images of behaviours that could fall into that category.

Police say anti-social behaviour often falls into three categories - personal, which targets a specific person or group, nuisance, which causes trouble or disturbance to a community and environmental, when behaviour impacts the wider environment.

Head of Thames Valley Police’s community policing command Superintendent John Batty, said: “Anti-social behaviour can take many forms, from noise nuisance and graffiti to neighbour disputes and drug dealing. It can be a real blight on people’s lives.

“ASB is not a crime in itself but a description for a number of behaviours, many of which can be criminal offences.

“The police are not always the agency with the right powers to tackle every ASB issue, so it is important that agencies work in partnership, to identify and tackle the root causes of ASB.

“In order to do that effectively, we need people who are affected by ASB to report it to us.”

Instances of anti-social behaviour can be reported to Thames Valley Police via their website.