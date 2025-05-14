Power cut strikes hundreds of homes in Milton Keynes town

By Sally Murrer
Published 14th May 2025, 16:50 BST
This chunk of Newport Pagnell was affected
Hundreds of homes in Newport Pagnell were left without power in a sudden and unexplained power cut this afternoon.

The power went off just before 4pm on Wednesday May 14 and affected 1,668 homes.

National Grid logged the incident and reported that it would take up to an hour and half to resolve.

But at 4.31pm power was restored to 691 of the homes. However, the remaining 977 are still without power.

People still waiting for power are advised to turn off or unplug any sensitive and expensive electrical equipment.

Electrical surges during power cuts can damage digital devices, such as phones, TVs, laptops, and tablets, so turn them off or unplug them from the mains to keep them safe.

You can check the progress on your area on the National Grid website here.

