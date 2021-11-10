Pre-school group seeks help to buy new equipment for children to play and learn in Milton Keynes
They're holding a fundraising raffle
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:34 pm
Great Holm Pre-school is looking for raffle prizes to help with a pre-Christmas fundraiser.
The popular pre-school wants to raise enough cash to buy new equipment to benefit the children.
"if we get enough money, we would like to get more learning based toys too," said a spokesman.
If any companies would like to donate prizes, they can email [email protected] or call 01908 566459.
The raffle will taking place on the week beginning December 13.