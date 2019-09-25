Premier League giants Chelsea pitch in to help find missing fan Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

The plea for information to find missing Leah Croucher is about to reach tens of thousands of Chelsea football fans tonight.

The club, after being contacted by the Citizen, has printed a special appeal in its matchday programme, complete with Leah's picture and details, for the Chelsea vs Grimsby game.

The appeal in the Chelsea programme

WATCH: The Leah Croucher Crimewatch Roadshow appeal here

Leah has supported Chelsea since she was a toddler and regularly visited Stamford Bridge to watch them play.

Her dad John said: "She had to have a full kit when she was younger, but settled for the t-shirt as she got older.

“She enjoyed going to their family days to watch the players train. She was even interviewed by Chelsea TV with her brother and sister but sadly it was not aired.”

He added: “We teased her that she looked like David Luiz as they had the same unruly hair.”

John and his family are now desperately hoping that the huge publicity surge, which started with an appeal on Crimewatch Roadshow this morning, will help end their seven months of agony.

They cannot understand why the highly unusual case has not, until now, received more national publicity. They want every town in the UK to be familiar with Leah’s name and face.

Home-loving Leah, then 19, vanished without trace while walking from her Emerson Valley home to work the morning after Valentine’s Day.

Her parents John and Claire are convinced she did not run away, saying there was nothing in her previous behaviour to indicate that she was unhappy or planning such a momentous move.

Her routine that morning was exactly as normal, they say.

Leah’s phone has been switched off, her bank account untouched and there has been no sighting of her since she disappeared. But somebody must hold the vital clue as to what happened that morning.

Her sister Jade, 26, said: “Since Leah went missing we do not only have to deal with the pain every day of imagining what may have happened to her, but we also have to battle tirelessly to get the awareness that she needs and deserves. We then have to deal with constant rejection from people and companies who are completely unwilling to help.

“We are not afraid to admit that we do desperately need help. Alone we cannot raise the awareness that Leah deserves.”

Anybody with information about Leah should call police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.