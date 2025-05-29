Preparations on track for Milton Keynes Model Railway Society’s 2025 exhibition
The exhibition is taking place at the Mill’s Ridgeway Centre on Featherstone Road between 10am and 4.30pm on Saturday June 7, with more floor space available for this year’s edition.
The society’s exhibition manager Carl White said: “We have made an effort this year to grow the show, and have made the decision to increase the venue size from previous years and have rented an extra room.
“With the expansion in floor space, we have been able to invite more layouts with an emphasis on quality modelling.”
There will be more than 25 layouts available to view, with some travelling from as far afield as Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Bristol.
They will be supported by model demonstrators and stands by local railway groups.
Admission costs £8 for adults and £2 for children aged five to 16, with under-fives free, while refreshments will also be available.