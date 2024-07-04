Prestigious Milton Keynes golf club offers free taster sessions for people with disabilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Woburn Golf Club is inviting people with disabilities to enjoy free taster sessions,

The club, which hosts The R&A’s G4D (golf for disabled) Open each year, is offering the free sessions on Sunday 14 July.

They are promoted by Ellie Perks, a keen golfer who was born with dwarfism. She will be hosting five one-hour sessions to cater for all types of people with disabilities attending the taster day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie began playing golf when she was 11 and progressed to championship level. She recently played in both the G4D Open and the English Open for Golfers with a Disability.

Ellie Perks is encouraging more people with disabilities to take up playing golf

A 9.4-handicapper is keen to open the game up to more people with disabilities.

“I want to encourage people with disabilities to get involved in golf as it provides a great opportunity for them to enjoy all the benefits the sport brings. I remember myself what it was like when I first got into the game, and you don’t necessarily feel comfortable heading down the driving range where there are really good golfers and you’re hitting balls for the first time – but by offering taster sessions, we’re providing like-minded people who are new to the game, the chance to meet one another and be in the same boat.”

Ellie added: “Golf for me is one of the most accessible games we have, and the idea of this taster day is to make people feel welcome, meet others alike and hopefully make friendships out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Woburn obviously has incredible facilities and caters for people with a disability, so it’s a great chance for people of all ages and abilities to come along and give it a go. I am hoping this day will bring a smile to people’s faces and they learn new life skills to take away with them.

The sessions will run each hour from 10am through to 3pm on Sunday 14 July. To find out more, email [email protected].