Primark bosses deliver emphatic verdict on speculation of ANOTHER megastore in Milton Keynes

Reports in the national press about Primark opening another megastore in Milton Keynes led to confusion yesterday.

The Sun, Mirror and a string of other news outlets ran a story about the retail giants' success story, and claimed the company was planning to open more stores next year.

Primark

One of these, they insisted, was in MK.

This immediately led to online speculation about where the store would be. Primark opened up a new store, one of the largest in the UK, at the centre:mk just seven months ago and already has another store a couple of miles away at the MK1 shopping and leisure park.

"Why on earth would we need another Primark? And where would it be? While I love Primark, three stores in one town is a bit of an overkill," said one shopper.

The Citizen contacted Primark's press office and a spokesman explained the nationals had got it WRONG and misread their press release.

Primark MK

She said: "There will not be a new Primark store opening in Milton Keynes. There was confusion yesterday regarding the mention of a new store in MK - the reports were actually referring to the current store which opened earlier this year."

Primark is, however, planning to open 19 new stores globally. But the nearest to MK will be Manchester, at the Trafford Centre.

The national publications have this morning corrected their stories.