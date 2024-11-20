Primark fans can finally shop online and click and collect from Central Milton Keynes store from today

Primark has today officially launched a new Click and Collect service at its CMK store to enable customers to shop online.

Just in time for the festive season, shoppers can choose from thousands of bestsellers on the Primark website and pick them up at a time convenient to them.

Today’s launch in Milton Keynes, alongside with 10 other locations nationwide, is part of the company’s expansion of Click & Collect, and more stores will be offering the service shortly.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “We’re already seeing strong uptake for Click & Collect as we continue to roll out the service nationwide, and we expect this demand to grow as we head into the busy festive shopping season. We hope our customers up and down the country find their shopping experiences just that little bit easier this year thanks to the added convenience our service brings.

“Now that Click & Collect is available at more than half of our British stores, we’re pleased to be offering shoppers more opportunities than ever to enjoy our great value, affordable fashion.”

The move comes as Primark recently unveiled its largest ever Christmas range and its latest collection from Rita Ora, which celebrates timeless glamour with styles that are ready for any evening occasion.

While burgundy is dominating this year’s fashion looks, matching Christmas jumpers for the whole family – which soared in popularity last year – are set to be another firm favourite.

Meanwhile, festive homeware collections mark a return to tradition, with the range of soft furnishings, ceramics and bedding featuring nostalgic red and green colourways, as well as classic tartan.

Primark’s iconic brown paper bag has also undergone its annual festive transformation, with its red striped bags helping to mark the arrival of Christmas.

Primark is celebrating 50 years on the British high street this year after opening its first store in Derby in 1974. Earlier this year the retailer announced its plans to roll out Click & Collect to all 185 stores across England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2025.

Some of the top festive picks available now on Click & Collect include Christmas family pyjamas from £4.00, a Rita Ora Faux leather jacket at £36.00 and Stacey Solomon kids wear from £12.