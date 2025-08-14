Primary school attendance rates in Milton Keynes are among best in the country

By Sally Murrer
Published 14th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
Milton Keynes City Council is applauding the success of local primary schools in raising attendance.

Figures on school attendance rates released by the Department for Education show that primary schools in MK are the 6th best in the country (out of 151 local authority areas) with fewer absences than all neighbouring areas.

Most Popular

Primary schools help to build the skills that children will use throughout their time at school. Research published earlier this year shows that children who did not miss a day in Year 6 were twice as likely to meet expected standards in reading, writing and maths than children who missed between 10% to 15% of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Milton Keynes City Council works with the city’s 93 primary schools to monitor attendance and intervene where needed, for instance if extra support is needed by a family to get back on track.

Primary school attendance figures are impressive in Milton Keynesplaceholder image
Primary school attendance figures are impressive in Milton Keynes

Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, said: “This is a great result as every moment in school counts. The more a child is in school, the more likely they are to learn, and reach their potential. It’s also a really important route to monitor children’s safety and wellbeing. I’d like to thank our primary school community, and the teams at the council who support MK schools, for achieving this brilliant result.”

Headteacher of Whitehouse Primary School, Linda Kelly, said: “We’re proud to be recognised for our attendance – it’s a credit to our dedicated team and our strong partnerships with families. By putting relationships first, supporting barriers to attendance, and keeping communication open, we’re helping every child to make the most of their school journey.”

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice