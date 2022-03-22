Primary school in one of the most deprived areas of Milton Keynes wins praise from Ofsted for its 'lovely caring pupils'

A primary school in Fishermead has won praise from Ofsted inspectors for its caring and responsible pupils.

Jubilee Wood was rated ‘Good’ and inspectors said they were particularly impressed with the personal development that pupils receive.

They described it as "first class" and highlighted how the school has high expectation of behaviour and guides the children to ‘express themselves confidently and respect different perspectives to their own."

Ofsted inspectors were so impressed with the ethos at Jubilee Wood school on Fishermead

Inspectors reported that pupils felt safe and happy and chatted happily with their friends as they explored the "stimulating environment" the school has created.

"They take their responsibilities seriously, such as being members of the school council, playtime buddies, library monitors and house captains," their report states..

Fishermead is one of the 15% most deprived neighbourhoods in England, according to national statistics. But this does not affect Jubilee Wood, which is part of the Grand Union Partnership Multi-Academy Trust.

The school's headteacher Matt O’Brien, who joined the school in June 2020, said: "When I arrived at Jubilee Wood, I found a school with all the elements needed to be successful. The passion and commitment of our teaching teams has helped us to drive improvement across all aspects of the school.

"I’m delighted that Ofsted have specifically picked out the connection we have with our wonderful local community."

The inspectors praised the school's leaders for their ambitious and well-planned curriculum, which created the school for creating notable experiences intricately woven into curriculum.

These "outstanding" efforts have led to leading pupils to being able to express themselves confidently and respect different perspectives to their own, they said.

"The curriculum is enriched with opportunities which bring pupils’ learning to life. For example, pupils visit the

farm, museums, art galleries and places of historical significance," the report reads.

Grand Union Partnership CEO Phil Webster said: "‘I’m delighted that the improvements we have seen in Jubilee Wood have been recognised by Ofsted.