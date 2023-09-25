Prime Minister gives special award to founder of pig sanctuary in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is clearly a fan of pigs after making a special award to the founder of MK’s Curly Tails sanctuary.

Jane Scott received a Points of Light Award for her “remarkable” commitment to fostering relationships between humans and pigs.

Her sanctuary. based in Drayton Road, Newton Longville, benefits both the rescued pigs that live there and the humans that visit.

Established in 2016, Curly Tails was born out of Jane's compassion and personal experience with pet pigs. Witnessing the challenges of finding loving homes for these animals, she embarked on a mission to create a sanctuary.

Countless pigs have since found their way to her, seeking refuge from mistreatment, neglect, and the loss of their homes.

Jane endeavours to secure new homes for the pigs whenever possible but for those without such prospects, Curly Tails offers a serene and secure haven where they can live out their natural lives in peace.

But Jane's extraordinary efforts extend far beyond pig rescue. For Curly Tails has also grown into an educational and wellbeing centre, all while maintaining its core mission of rescuing and caring for animals.

"We are not just a sanctuary; we are an education, learning, and wellbeing centre that seeks to unite the worlds of humans and pigs in a non-exploitative and non-commercial manner," she said.

"Our aim is to foster knowledge, self-worth, and empathy for all. We believe that forming bonds of trust and improving social behaviours are paramount, and by welcoming visitors and offering tours, our animals gain confidence and wellbeing too."

Spanning six acres of serene Buckinghamshire landscape, 'Curly Tails' is often referred to as the "Happy Place." It welcomes schools, scout and guide groups, individuals with additional needs, the elderly, and those seeking respite.

The sanctuary offers private tours, one-on-one sessions for individuals with diagnoses of autism, anxiety, and other needs, as well as opportunities for work experience students, graduates, and larger volunteer groups.

"The sanctuary advocates for a harmonious, interactive, and reciprocal approach to human-animal relationships, aiming to improve mental health, well-being, education, learning, confidence, self- worth, and happiness through inner contentment, empathy, and kindness,” said Jane.

She added: “I am delighted to be recognised with this award to endorse the work that we do in the community through animal assisted therapy. Our centre offers teaching, learning, mental health and wellbeing for all ages and abilities without exception. It is wonderful to be recognised both for myself and for the team of volunteers that support this vital work.”

Jane is the 2149th person to receive the Prime Minister’s UK daily Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.