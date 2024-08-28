Prime Minister makes personal pledge to hard-working Milton Keynes firefighter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hard-working city firefighter has received a personal pledge from the prime minister, promising to make it easier for him and other young people to afford a home of their own.

Will Tyldesley is a crew commander at Buckingham Fire and Rescue Service and works and lives in Milton Keynes.

He first met Keir Starmer when the prime minister visisted the city as part of his pre-election campaign.

Sir Keir was so impressed that he invited Will to the Downing Street Rose Garden yesterday (Tuesday) to watch his speech on ‘Fixing the Foundations’ of the country.

In it, he said: “When I stood on the steps of Downing Street - just over there - two months ago – I promised this government would serve people like you. Apprentices. Teachers. Nurses. Small business owners. Firefighters. Those serving our community and our country every day.

“I promised that we would get a grip on the problems we face. And that we would be judged by our actions, not by our words.”

Afterwards Sir Keir met Will and thanked him and his colleagues for his work in in the emergency services, saying that we owe a great deal of debt to our first responders.

Milton Keynes Firefighter Will Tyldesley met up with Sir Keir Starmer again at 10 Downing Street this week

The pair then turned to discuss the challenges of young people getting on the property ladder, agreeing that the government’s plan to set mandatory housebuilding targets and reforming the planning system will mean more people can have a home of their own.

Sir Keir said building more houses for young people like Will was a “duty” of the government, adding that providing young people with opportunities was one of the levers to fix the foundations of the country and deliver a path to stronger growth.

The new Labour government has set a target to build 1.5 million homes over the next five years. This equates to 300,000 homes each year, which is more than double the amount built in 2022-23.

It will do this by cutting planning application delays, helping first-time buyers and building on 'ugly' green belt land.