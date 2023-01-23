Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Milton Keynes on the city's 56th birthday

Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak paid a visit to Milton Keynes College this morning and declared the staff and students “excellent”.

The visit, which was kept secret until after it had happened, was on the day of the city’s 56th birthday.

Mr Sunak was accompanied around the college by the two Milton Keynes Conservative MPs, Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt.

The Prime Minster seemed to enjoy his visit to MK College

He talked openly to students and seemed to enjoy trying out some engineering and woodworking equipment.

A spokesman for the college announced on Twitter after the visit: “This morning, we were joined at the College by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP and local MPs. They met students and apprentices in our ITC building and the PM commented on our excellent staff, students and learning spaces.”

Mr Stewart commented on his Twitter account: “Fantastic to have PM @RishiSunak in Milton Keynes on our 56th birthday visiting @MKCollege to see the incredible work they are doing with apprenticeships and T-Levels”, while Mr Everitt said: “This Conservative Government has a huge focus on skills and I know the College is working with local businesses to ensure young people can learn the skills businesses need.”

The visit gained approval from the LGBT+ Conservative, for whom Iain Stewart is patron and former deputy chair.

The group said on Twitter: “Great to see LGBT Cons Patron, and our former Deputy Chair, @iainastewart hosting the Prime Minister in MK today...”

But one Twitter user was miffed the visit was kept secret. She wrote: “It's such a pity we only get to find out about these happenings after the event afterwards as I am sure a lot of local people would have liked to make their feelings known.”

And another wag could not help replying to the Twitter feed about last week’s refusal by the government to fund MK:U, the city’s proposed £400m new world-class university.

He said: “He wouldn't fund MK University though...”

MK City Council’s bid for funding was rejected despite support from the city MP and other regional partners. This led to local council leaders accusing the Tory government of “cronyism”.

Now Mr Stewart has criticised their reaction as “disappointing” after he and Mr Everitt had helped to secure “so much Government investment” in MK/

