Prime Minister visits Milton Keynes today on first official engagement since Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Milton Keynes today for his first official engagement since Christmas.

He toured the temporary Covid vaccination at the Walton Hall campus, where he urged the public to be "sensible" about New Year's Eve celebrations.

Mr Johnson believes the massive booster jab programme means the country does not currently need any new Covid restrictions but he admits the Omicron strain is causing real problems.

Boris Johnson visit Milton Keynes today

The Open University centre, which opened in March this year, is one of a string of sites in MK where people can book their Covid vaccinations. Situated in the ground floor Michael Young building, it is run by Rainbow Pharmacy group.

Previously the group was overseeing vaccinations at its pharmacy premises in Bletchley, but the OU site is much bigger - meaning more people in Milton Keynes could receive protection against the virus each day.