Producers of BBC's Mastermind call for clever people from Milton Keynes to appear on the show

Mastermind is appealing for people from Milton Keynes to audition for the show

Producers of the popular Mastermind show have put out a call for more contestants from Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are inviting people to sit in the famous black chair in the next series of the BBC Two quiz show.

A spokesperson for the production company Hat Trick/Hindsight said they are currently casting for contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you, or someone you know, have what it takes...? Do you now enough about your Specialist Subject to be forensically tested? How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz? Many start - but only one will finish... Will it be you?”

The company is looking to cast a diverse range of people throughout the whole of the UK. Anyone can apply as long as they are aged 18 or over and are a resident of the UK (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man).

“As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved,” said the spokesperson.

You can apply online here or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition. They will do a short general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your Specialist Subjects.

“The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is very relaxed and fun!” said the spokesperon.

Applications close on May 9 2025 but people are encouraged you to apply as soon as possible as casting is currently underway.