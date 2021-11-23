Project offers work experience for teenagers and adults with autism in Milton Keynes

Specialist work experience and support has been offered for autistic adults in Milton Keynes.

The Old School community project in Wolverton is looking for people who are over 16 with a diagnosis of autism, ADHD, or associated long-term health conditions who would benefit from a 12-week work experience programme beginning in January 2022.

The project is run by Future Wolverton, a not-for-profit Community Benefit Society, and is a base for social enterprises including a cafe and a gift shop. There is also a varied programme of community activities and events taking place weekly, monthly and annually

The Old School at Wolverton

All these are run by a small team of paid staff, who work alongside work placement trainees.

'Making Tracks at the Old School' has been set up to help people with autism and ADHD overcome

some of the specific challenges they face when seeking employment.

"Finding a job can be challenging at any time, and, if you are autistic, the challenges can be even greater. Even pre-Covid, a survey by the UK's National Autistic Society (NAS) of 2000 adults with autism revealed that only 16% were in full-time work, with significantly more wanting to be in paid employment," said a spokesman for the scheme.

Thanks to grants from MK Community Foundation, ESF, and ESFA, the Old School Project is now recruiting people who might be interested in taking up a work experience place.

"Whether this is someone's first foray into the world of work, or they are looking to return to employment, Making Tracks will provide a supportive environment to develop confidence, skills and experience. With individual support from a work placement coach, the project will provide an opportunity to gain valuable experience in the workplace, employment-based skills and support when approaching potential employers," said the spokesman.

The Making Tracks Project has been established in conjunction with fellow social enterprise Track NN, which has a successful track record of supporting autistic adults into employment in Northampton.

For further information or to to apply visit https://oldschoolwolverton.org/making-tracks/If you would like to speak to someone about the project, contact Rachel Sutton, Work Placement Coach, Making Tracks at the Old School on 07832959205.