Prolific burglar who targeted Milton Keynes home sent to jail

A prolific burglar, who is linked to a break-in attempt in Milton Keynes, has been sent to jail.

Last month, two burglars were given jail sentences in connection with break-ins reported across the country.

Johnny Connors, aged 22, previously of Mere Lane in Bitteswell, Leicestershire, and John Price, aged 25, of Queens Walk in Fletton, Peterborough, committed a burglary together in Norton Crescent, Towcester, on September 10 of last year.

Police officers also linked Connors to a further break-in attempt reported in Milton Keynes.

A court heard how the pair broke in through a back door and once inside, stole cash from the property in Towcester.

In 2022, Northamptonshire Police investigated further crimes committed by Connors. He completed three burglaries and attempted to break into another home, all on 31 January that year. Police officers discovered that he traveled from Wootton in Northampton, to Old Stratford and then to Milton Keynes, during the break-in spree.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that Connors was charged with four counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary, and Price with one count of burglary and one count of aggravated vehicle taking in connection with an offence outside of Northamptonshire.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court last October and returned to the same court last month (20 January) to be sentenced.

Connors was handed four years and five months in prison whilst Price was sentenced to two years and three months.

PC Christina Cooper from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team said: “I am pleased to see these two men sentenced for their crimes as it shows just how seriously we take burglary in this county.

“We are very passionate about what we do in the Burglary Team and we want to do everything we can, not only to bring burglars to justice, but also to warn would-be burglars that Northamptonshire is not a safe place for them to commit their crimes.

“We will continue working hard to do just this and I would urge anyone who sees suspicious activity in their area to contact us.”