Property with planning permission to become four bed house goes on market with guide price of just £120,000 in Milton Keynes - but there's a snag

A large end of terrace house on Heelands is to go under the hammer with a guide price of £120,000.

The property has planning permission to become a four bedroom house – but it’s certainly not habitable as it stands.

For the Glovers Lane home was damaged in the fire and is partly without a roof and surrounded by scaffolding.

It is believed the extension work was already in progress when the fire broke out.

The property is being marketed this week on Rightmove for online auction by Town & Country Property Auctions, who are based in Mold in North Wales.

The auction will be held on November 30 but the agents say the seller of this property may consider a pre-auction offer before this date.

They describe the house as a “development opportunity”, saying: “The property has had some fire damage. It has planning permission for a four bedroom house. It benefits from having two allocated parking spaces and a driveway.”

