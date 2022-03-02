Protest about war on Ukraine to be staged in Milton Keynes this weekend

A rally to protest about the war in Ukraine is to be held in Milton Keynes city centre on Sunday.

The demonstration will take place at 12 noon in City Square, outside M&S at the shopping centre.

It is part of a global day of action organised by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the No To NATO network.

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench in the east of the country (photo: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

A spokesman for the rally said: "We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets on March 6 in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers.

"The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war. We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops.

"We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war."

The spokesman added: "There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. What we need now is a massive, unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace."