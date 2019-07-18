Protest after claims that Amazon workers have to urinate in plastic bottles in Milton Keynes

Workers at Amazon are having to urinate in plastic bottles rather than go to the toilet during their shifts, it has been claimed today.

GMB union is currently holding a protest outside the Amazon Fulfilment Centre at Marston Gate and demanding to see an improvement in workers' conditions.

Amazon MK

They are also demanding Amazon pays a "real and substantial" tax contribution to the UK.

Union officials claim more than 600 reports have been made from Amazon warehouses to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE over the past four years.

"These include workers using plastic bottles to urinate in instead of going to the toilet, and pregnant women have been forced to stand for hours on end, with some pregnant women being targeted for dismissal," said a spokesman.

GMB members are carrying banners and picket signs telling Amazon owner Jeff Bezos 'We Are Not Robots'.

They have been joined at the protest by Jack Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington, and six members of the CCOO Union from Spain who have been striking over the same poor working conditions there.

Steve Garelick, GMB Regional Organiser said: "GMB is keen to see a sea change from Amazon and that working with a Union brings benefits. Until we see an improvement in workers’ situations we will continue to speak out."

He added: "And until we see companies such as Amazon making a real substantial tax and green contribution to the UK & elsewhere we will remain resolute in voicing our concerns. "

As well as Milton Keynes, GMB are this week holding demonstrations outside Amazon fulfilment centres in Rugeley, Swansea, Peterborough, Warrington, Coventry and Doncaster.

The demonstrations can be followed online by searching the hashtags #PrimeDay and #AmazonWeAreNotRobots

We have approached Amazon for a comment but have yet to receive a response at the time of writing.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “Events like Prime Day have become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues. These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favour, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause — industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees. We can only conclude that the people who attend the events are simply not informed. We encourage everyone to book a tour of one of our fulfilment centres and compare our overall pay, benefits, and workplace environment to other retailers and major employers across the country.”