A protest is set to take place in Milton Keynes this afternoon (Friday) calling for an end to arms sales to Israel.

It has been organised by the Milton Keynes Palestine Solidarity campaign and is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm outside Margaret Powell House on Midsummer Boulevard, home to the constituency office of Milton Keynes Central Member of Parliament Emily Darlington.

Organisers say the demonstration will call for a full suspension of all arms sales to Israel by the United Kingdom, and urge the UK Government to press new United States President Donald Trump to end support for Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

Director of the Palestine Solidarity campaign Ben Jamal said: "Over the past few days and weeks we have seen what we all thought impossible - that Israel has intensified its assault on Jabalia camp and the North of Gaza, embarking on an open project of liquidation, ethnic cleansing and erasure that the United Nations has said places every one of the hundreds of thousands of people still in the North of Gaza at risk of being killed."

A previous demonstration in Milton Keynes about Israel's attacks on Gaza

A poll published last month by IPSOS showed that 73% of British people supported an immediate unconditional ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The demonstration follows what organisers call "recent developments intensifying public concern over the UK’s role in the conflict."

Among the developments cited is a visit by Darlington to the RAF Valley in Anglesey and Defence Academy in Shrivenham last week.

Sharing a photo on social media, she described the experience as fun and "hugely valuable to get an insight into military life and the experiences of those serving our country."

A protest calling for the end of UK arms sales to Israel is due to take place outside Margaret Powell House in Milton Keynes

Asked about the protest, Emily told the Citizen: "This Labour Government continues to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and has suspended arms sales to Israel that have been used in Gaza.

"I continue to meet with community groups and local charities impacted by the violence we have seen.

"British troops are not involved in the conflict in Gaza.

"As we approach Remembrance Sunday, we will all pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy today.

"In an increasingly dangerous world, it is important I understand the work our armed forces do in order to understand how we can best support them.”