Protests for and against the housing of asylum seekers at a hotel in Deanshanger took place over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton Keynes Hotel, which is closed to the public until the end of the year, is currently being used to house asylum seekers who are waiting for their refugee applications to be processed by the Home Office.

On Saturday August 30 a group of around 50 pro-immigration protesters arrived outside the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within an hour of the group arriving, around 100 anti-immigration protesters arrived and staged a counter protest a safe distance away.

Around 100 protesters took part in a pro-immigration demonstration outside the MK Hotel, in response to an anti-immigration demonstration which was attended by around 50 people

Northamptonshire Police said no arrests were made and that the demonstrations passed off peacefully.

A local resident, who took part in the anti-immigration protest and wished to remain anonymous told National World: “There was a really good turnout from local people wanting to demonstrate their support of the asylum seekers, and show the organisers (a national group) that their views weren't welcome here.

“The hotel management, and asylum seekers - who had been advised by police to stay indoors all day - expressed their thanks to the group afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I grew up and live locally, and am a parent that is hugely proud of the multicultural, diverse, respectful, compassionate community that we live in.

Protests for and against the housing of asylum seekers at a hotel in Deanshanger took place on August 30

"My motivation for being at the counter-protest was that I was appalled that there were plans of outside, nationally-organised groups to come into our area, stir up locals with lies and fear-mongering, and intimidate people that have already been through enough!

“The asylum-seekers waiting out their refugee status at the hotel aren't the decision-makers of the Immigration process, and they are completely entitled to be here.

“The gentlemen staying at the hotel have been involved in loads of activities in our local village and town - they aren't allowed to get jobs yet, but they have been volunteering their time to help with litter picking, planting trees, maintenance jobs, helping with community events."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World understands the asylum seekers are also being integrated into the community through conversation clubs at the libraries, which encourage storytelling, and taking part in activities including cricket, table tennis, pool and painting.

The protests were held just a day after a ruling from the Court of Appeal, which reversed an earlier ruling from the High Court that would have prevented asylum seekers from staying at The Bell Hotel in the Epping area of London past September 12.

The protest outside the MK Hotel was organised by Conor Sadler who told GB News: "We're here today, not here because of their [asylum seekers] skin colour, not here because of race, not here because of what they look like.

"We're here because this country has a serious issue at the moment and we have to pay for these people, and we're fed up of paying for these people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking following the protests Det Chief Supt Rich Tompkins, who led the policing operation said: “This was a well-planned operation with specially trained officers deployed.

“The aim was to ensure a peaceful protest was able to take place while also protecting those people housed within the hotel.

“There was some vocal protest on both sides but it remained peaceful throughout.

“We would like to thank partner organisations who assisted in the run-up to this operation, including the community in Deanshanger, particularly a number of businesses in the immediate vicinity of the hotel.”

National World has approached The MK Hotel for a comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.