Proud young Beavers and Cubs achieve Bronze Awards in Milton Keynes

Young Scouts from Milton Keynes are among more than sixty Scouts from the whole of Buckinghamshire to receive the Bronze Award - the top award for their section.

To be awarded their Bronze, the Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged six to eight) have to gain six challenge badges called My Adventure, My Skills, My World, My Outdoors, Teamwork and a Personal Challenge.

Included in these badges are activities such as crate stacking, cooking marshmallows, going on a sleepover, knowing what to do if someone has an accident, acting or miming and decorating cakes or biscuits.

The Cub Scouts (boys and girls aged eight to ten and a half) have to attain seven Challenge badges, namely Our World, Our Skills, Our Outdoors, Our Adventure, Teamwork, Team Leader and Personal.

The activities include teaching another Cub a new skill, learning about the culture and customs in another country and trying a new activity they were nervous about.

James Palin, Lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “Scouts offers so many opportunities for young people to learn new skills, become more confident and develop in areas such as teamwork and leadership. They will also be involved in some fun activities such as making water rockets, making and cooking their own pizza, trying different water activities and visiting different places.”

He added that members from the County would be attending the World Scout Jamboree in North America in late July, with other Scouts going to Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland and many other Groups camping in the UK.

