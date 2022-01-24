£100K to be sent on 'youth activities' to reduce anti-social behaviour on Milton Keynes estate

Councillors are proposing to plough £100,000 into activities to keep young people occupied in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour on one MK estate.

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance is planning to spend the cash in Fullers Slade as part of the council’s regeneration plans for the area.

Millions of pounds are to be spent in total to tranform the estate and build new eco-friendly homes and community facilities.

The special youth budget is due to be voted through by full council next month. It will pay for a programme of sports, social, educational, and creative activities for young people.

Not only will it reduce crime and bad behaviour, but the aim is to boost skills and opportunities for those taking part.

Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour's ward councillor, said: “I have spent years speaking to local residents about what they want to see in their estate, so I am pleased that the Progressive Alliance continues to put the community first. Young people are a key pillar of Fullers Slade, and I look forward to these events bringing them together while boosting opportunities in a fun and safe environment.”

Councillor Emily Darlington, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “The multi-million-pound regeneration of Fullers Slade will see hundreds of new, eco-friendly homes be built, alongside new community facilities and public realm improvements. Regeneration is about improving the lives of local residents, ensuring everyone has the same opportunities to live a long and healthy life.