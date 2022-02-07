£125k to be spent on footpath repairs in older towns in Milton Keynes

Footpaths in older towns in Milton Keynes are to be repaired and made safer.

The old, damaged or worn paths are a "key issue" for residents, local councillors have decided.

An initial £15,000 was allocated in the Labour and Liberal Democrat draft budget for footpath repairs in Newport Pagnell, but this has now been followed up with a provisional £125,000 for repairs across the older towns such as Newport Pagnell, Stony Stratford, Wolverton and New Bradwell.

Cllr Jane Carr

The draft budget, which will be discussed by all councillors later this month, has provisionally set out £450,000 for footpath repairs across the city as a whole.

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance has a pact to vote together on budget issues, which means it will certainly be approved.

Lib Dem Councillor Jane Carr represents Newport Pagnell South. She said: “Old, worn and damaged footpaths are a key issue for our residents, and the Progressive Alliance is listening.”

“A balanced budget means we can keep investing in the things that matter to our residents, and this money means we will be able to get to work fixing the footpaths that need it.”