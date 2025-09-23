£150k funding for Milton Keynes schools who set up new nurseries as part of government scheme

Schools in Milton Keynes can apply for up to £150,000 funding for setting up new nurseries as city MPs urge schools to apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes MPs are calling on local schools to apply for the next wave of new nurseries on primary school grounds.

They say that the school-based nurseries would make life easier for working parents by cutting down the school run, and give children a seamless start to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has confirmed that over 4,000 extra-school based nursery places have been made available across England this month.

Milton Keynes city MPs encourage local schools to apply for £150,000 funding to set up new nurseries. Photo: Milton Keynes Labour Party

This comes as part of the government’s £37 million investment aimed at tackling childcare cold spots in the next phase of the rollout.

Chris Curtis, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North said: “It’s been so exciting to see the first of these new school-based nurseries begin to open in the city, making life easier for working parents and offering consistency for children to develop and grow.

“I’m delighted that the opportunity is opening up for more schools to take this step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School-based nurseries give children the opportunity to learn in a consistent environment up to the age of 11.

The government says that this allows children to thrive in an environment they trust, without the disruption of moving to a new place of learning.

Callum Anderson, Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley said: “School-based nurseries are just brilliant – they provide continuity for children and more flexible working for parents.

“I’ve seen how successful the new nursery in Great Horwood is and would strongly encourage every local school to make an application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the success of the first phase, Labour is determined to go further and faster to address childcare cold spots and offer more choice for parents in Milton Keynes.

To support the government in giving children the best start in education, local MPs are inviting primary schools to bid for up to £150,000 in funding.

The money comes from a £45 million pot that will create an additional 300 new school-based nurseries.

These will offer up to 7,000 more nursery places from September 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second phase of the scheme prioritises quality bids from schools in childcare cold spots, in some of the most disadvantaged communities.

Local MPs say that thousands of new nursery spots will become available to families who need them the most.

Emily Darlington, Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central said: “Local schools can apply to form part of the next wave of school-based nurseries – and receive up to £150,000 in funding.

“That’s good for schools, good for parents and good for children too – just ask working families in Great Holm who have benefitted from the expanded nursery provision unlocked for Holmwood School. I hope lots of local schools apply.”