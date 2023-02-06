£150K to be spent on setting up social clubs on two Milton Keynes estates

MK Council is to spend £150,000 on launching new community clubs on two city estates.

Fullers Slade and the Lakes Estate will be granted £75,000 apiece to run social activities at the clubs over the next year. These could range from entertainment or skills classes to sports and physical activities.

And the council is also exploring options to roll out similar schemes on other MK estates, with the expectation of making bids for funding this year.

Fullers Slade

The move is to boost health and wellbeing and combat loneliness among some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Lakes Club was set up last year on the Lakes Estate and hundreds of residents benefitted.

Now more people can register interest in this club as well as the new ‘Fullers Club’ and give their ideas for what type of activities they would enjoy. The council will also work alongside the NHS to target the support for vulnerable adults and children to improve welfare and social connectivity.

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for with responsibility for public health, said: “We initially ran Lakes Clubs in 2022 to tackle loneliness and isolation. Over 900 people attended the community events, and the feedback was very positive. It’s great news that the funding has been secured to introduce Fullers Clubs and extend the Lakes Clubs so we can support hundreds more people this year.”

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, added: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues, we can only expect people to become more isolated which wreaks havoc on mental and physical health. That’s why initiatives like these are so important in keeping people connected and boosting their wellbeing.

"I saw first-hand how much a difference the Lakes Clubs made, and I look forward to seeing what more can be done this year.”

Milton Keynes City Council is encouraging those living in Fullers Slade and the Lakes Estate to come forward with suggestions for potential clubs, so they can help shape the programme. Residents, organisations, and businesses will then receive funding to deliver the clubs throughout the year.