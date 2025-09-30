£16 tickets go on sale for city centre Santa visits as old favourite theme is announced for Milton Keynes

Bosses at centre:mk have announced the theme for this year’s Santa’s Grotto and released tickets for sale.

Chrsitmas 2025 will see the return of Peter Rabbit and Friends for a festive adventure that will suit all the family.

The theme, last used in 2021, will see children entering Peter Rabbit’s burrow and being welcomed by Mrs Rabbit who will tell the tale of Peter’s lost Christmas presents.

The youngsters will use clues to help Mrs Rabbit search for the missing presents before adventuring out into the snowy forest through Peter’s secret tunnel.

Within the snowy forest, families will join Peter Rabbit and friends in festive fun, where they will decorate gingerbread biscuits for the Christmas feast and then head off to meet with Santa himself.

Each child will take away their decorated biscuit and receive a gift from Santa.

The display opens on November 21 in Middleton Hall and runs up until Christmas Eve.

Tickets have gone on sale this week and can be bought here. Prices during up until November 28 are £14.50 per child, £6 per adult and £4.50 for babies under one. During December the prices rise to £16, £6.50 and £5 respectively. All will incur a booking fee at checkout.

Visitors will also have the chance to enjoy a Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride using HD VR headsets.

“The sleigh’s movements have been specially designed to mirror those of the full 360 degree experience and along with surround sound, you will embark on a fully immersive ride and a truly festive feast for the eyes,” said a spokesperson.