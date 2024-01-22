£200 million a year company is coming to Milton Keynes industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A logistic company giant that turns over £200m a year is moving in to a Milton Keynes industrial estate.

Jungheinrich UK, one of the nation’s top three leading intralogistics providers, is launching a new hub at a 9,232 sq ft distribution unit on Bradwell Abbey.

The deal was revealed today (Monday) by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond.

Their head of agency Paul Quy said: “We are thrilled to welcome one of the biggest names in intralogistics to Bradwell Abbey. Their arrival is a massive vote of confidence in the estate which has undergone extensive refurbishment in the past 18 months or so following Warehouse REIT’s acquisition of the site.

“Comprising of Bradwell Abbey Park and Bradwell Abbey Hub (the latter formerly Abbey Court), the estate provides occupiers with an excellent location from which to operate, with a range of comprehensively refurbished units from around 750 sq ft up to 20,000 sq ft.

“Alongside the energy efficient building refurbishments, the site benefits from improved amenities and a dedicated estate office with on-site management team. It’s a place that has all the right ingredients for companies like Jungheinrich to thrive.”

Jungheinrich UK offers the industry’s widest range of intralogistics solutions, including high energy efficiency pallet trucks, stackers, counterbalance trucks, order pickers and more in 600+ truck variants, new or fully refurbished.