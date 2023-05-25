£200m funding allocated for brand new women's and children's hospital to be built in Milton Keynes

The government has this week officially allocated funding for a new hospital specifically for women and children to be built in Milton Keynes.

The hospital will cost £200 and will bring together maternity, paediatric and obstetrics services all under one roof.

It will guide women through pregnancy and birth and then look after their health of children as they grow up. And the care will be “world class”, promise hospital bosses.

To be built on the site of Milton Keynes University Hospital, next to the main building, the new facility will be open as soon as next year.

Hospital bosses, with the help of city MPs, put in a bid to the government some time ago, saying he new facility was needed to meet the needs of the city’s growing population. They have been working with the Department of Health and Social Care to secure the massive funding.

MP for South Milton Keynes, Ben Everitt, said today (Thursday): “I'm absolutely delighted the Government has confirmed the brand new Women & Children's Hospital project for MiltonKeynes has been formally allocated funding.

“We've been working so hard with MK Hospital and Ministers on this and I'm thrilled it's taken another step forward.”

The project is part of the government’s plan to build 48 new hospitals across the country.

MKUH Chief Executive, Professor Joe Harrison, said: “We are delighted... The development of this new hospital alongside our current hospital will enable us to provide the best possible care for the women and children of Milton Keynes.”

Dr Ian Reckless, MKUH’s Medical Director, said: “There are many benefits for both our patients and staff of developing a new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Bringing all of these services under one roof, in a new facility will help us to provide world class care to our patients and create the ideal atmosphere for welcoming Milton Keynes’ newest residents into the world.”

The project also includes a surgical ward block and an imaging centre at MK Hospital and remains on track to be completed before 2030.