£2m scheme to restore 'Jurassic' park in Milton Keynes is complete

A £2m Lottery-funded scheme to restore one of MKs most historic parks has been completed after two years of hard work.

Great Linford Manor Park has a limestone bedrock that dates back 166 million years to the Middle Jurassic period - a time when dinosaurs were still around.

But its heritage features that had become eroded and hidden from sight by overgrowth over the years.

The stone circle at Great Linford Manor Park

The restoration programme, delivered by the Parks Trust and volunteers and funded by the National Lottery, has now returned the park to its former glory and made the space more accessible for visitors.

Tonnes of self-seeded vegetation were cleared to reveal the ancient Water Gardens area, and new ornamental flowerbeds and trees have been planted throughout.

Better access, parking and seating have been provided, along with 1,200 metres of smooth pathway and improved car parking.

A feature bench – a giant lime tree leaf - was commissioned, as well as a Doric seat and sculptures such as wooden sheep.

The new-look Great Linford Manor Park has now been unveiled

Visitor information boards were erected, and there is even a dementia-friendly cafe at St. Andrew’s Church inside the park

The park, which houses a circle of giant stones, is home to some of the oldest buildings and trees in Milton Keynes. It was first settled by the Saxons and mentioned in the Domesday Book. From medieval times, it served as a private pleasure garden.

CEO of The Parks Trust, Victoria Miles, said: “Great Linford Manor Park’s heritage features had become lost or hidden over the years and were in desperate need of repair. Areas of the park were overgrown, and it was not an easy place for visitors to navigate.

“We felt that the park had the potential to be up there with the finest outdoor spaces in the region and enjoyed by many more people for leisure, learning and wellbeing...We’re thrilled that Great Linford Manor Park’s history, beauty and biodiversity are now revealed for more people to enjoy, and protected for generations to come.”

You can view a film about the restoration project here .