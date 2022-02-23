£3.5m to be spent fixing potholes and resurfacing roads in Milton Keynes

Almost £3.5 million is to be spent on resurfacing MK roads and fixing potholes over the next year.

The money will pay for tens of thousands more potholes can be filled ensure the city’s well-used roads can be properly maintained, say ruling councillors.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for Public Realm, said today: “The Labour and Liberal Democrat-run Council has been recognised as having some of the best quality roads in the country, and it’s important that we maintain this high standard.

“Potholes typically develop during the winter months, and although emergency repairs happen during this time, most of the work to fill potholes happen in the Spring. This funding means that as soon as the weather improves, our teams will be out resurfacing roads and filling in thousands of potholes.”

Councillor Andy Reilly, Lib Dem Councillor for Shenley Brook End, said: “I’m pleased that this funding will go towards improving roads across the city, from dual carriageways to minor estate roads. Potholes are inevitable, but it’s clear that the Council is doing all it can to tackle them quickly and prevent further damage.”