£5 a ticket family fun day at Gulliver's Land will raise cash for Willen Hospice

Gulliver's Land theme park in MK is organising a day of family fun to raise funds for Willen Hospice.

The hospice will take over the park for the charity day, which takes place on Wednesday, September 8 from 2pm to 7pm.

Tickets are only £5 with 50% of sales going to the Hospice.

Gulliver's Land in MK

A selection of rides and attractions will be open, along with stalls and games across the park.

For smaller thrill-seekers, Gulliver's Land duo Gully Mouse and Gilly Mouse and Willen Hospice mascot Florence the Cow will be out and about entertaining visitors.

It is not the first time the two iconic Milton Keynes organisations have come together. In July, the hospice's community fundraising team visited Gulliver's Land to sell specially-made gift bags for children. More than 300 bags were sold raising £715.

Aidan Hall from Gulliver’s Land said: "We can't wait to welcome families to what will be a special day filled with fun and excitement.

"We've been proud to support the crucial work of the Hospice since 2018 and we're thrilled to help with the fundraising the charity relies on to support so many families in Milton Keynes."

The lakeside Hospice provides free, palliative care to approximately 300 patients on its In-Patient Unit each year. A further 700 patients are cared for in the community by the Willen at Home team and the charity also provides services including Complementary Therapy, Counselling, Physiotherapy, Social Care, and Lymphoedema support at their on-site clinic.

The Hospice needs to raise £4.7million every year to continue offering its free services and relies on donations and more than six hundred volunteers from the local community.

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We are so grateful for the support we continue to receive from Gulliver's Land and their generous guests.

"During the pandemic, our normal fundraising events have been cancelled or postponed so this charity day is a fantastic opportunity to entertain guests while raising much-needed funds."

Gulliver’s Land, aimed at children aged two to 13, has more than 25 rides and attractions from the Runaway Train in Discovery Bay to the Jungle River Ride. Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park includes the Lost World dinosaur area and a farmyard with a host of animals.