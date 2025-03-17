£5,000 reward on offer in search for alleged drug dealer operating in Milton Keynes and Bucks
Mohamed Abdulkadir Farah, 28, from Milton Keynes, is believed to be involved with the conspiracy to supply controlled drugs of class B across Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.
Farah has extensive links to Sweden and may currently be outside the UK.
To be eligible for the reward, information about Farah, and which leads to his arrest, must be passed to Crimestoppers and not to the police.
In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said: "A number of extensive inquiries have been carried out to locate Farah.
"Detectives are now appealing publicly for information in relation to Farah’s whereabouts, and a £5,000 reward has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers to encourage anyone with any information to make contact.
"Only information given to Crimestoppers will be eligible for the reward.
"The reward offer is in place from 14 March 2025 until 14 June 2025."
Information can be passed to Crimestoppers through their UK Contact Centre freephone number 0800 555 111 or through their website.
Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager at Crimestoppers added: “We believe there will be people in the community who know about this but might not want to go to the police.
“Our charity is completely independent of the police and anything you tell us will be 100 per cent anonymous.
“We’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago.
“You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”