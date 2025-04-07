Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes City Council is offering a £6,000 Golden Hello in a bid to recruit social workers to join its children’s services team.

Qualified social workers earn a minimum starting salary of £35,235 pro rata at Milton Keynes City Council, with most roles also eligible for an annual retention payment and a relocation allowance.

Social workers are part of the council’s children’s services team, which was last year rated by Ofsted as Good, with some Outstanding features.

The council says the Golden Hello offer is designed to build on that success, and aims to attract experienced social workers to the authority.

To be eligible for the payment social workers need to join either the children in care, family support or multiple agency safeguarding team.

The payment is subject to terms and conditions, and should be received during an eligible new starter’s first month with the council.

Cabinet member for children and young people at Milton Keynes City Council Joe Hearnshaw said: “In a city where half of our residents are under 35, our children’s social workers make a huge impact and we really value their contribution.

“As our city continues to grow, we’ll continue to invest in our dedicated teams. We welcome applications from social workers in all disciplines including adult social care and mental health services.

“If you want a truly rewarding career and have a passion to help young people, we want to hear from you.”

More information about the Golden Hello scheme and available roles can be found on the City Council’s website.

