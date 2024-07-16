£65m to be spent improving hundreds of very poor condition council homes on Milton Keynes estates
This week the Labour-run Milton Keynes City Council has revealed plans to spend a massive £65m to improve the properties, specifically their energy performance.
The works will target 1,600 homes on Bradville, Tinkers Bridge, Netherfield and the Lakes Estate and involve “full fabrics replacements”, including doors, windows and cladding.
In some cases even external walls and roofs will be replaced, meaning the properties will be virtually rebuilt.
A special council report has identified the problems with the properties, stating that many of them are already in “generally poor external condition and may become uninhabitable in the medium term without intervention.”
In Bradville and Tinkers Bridge, the houses are timber clad with minimal or no insultation, states the report. Mono-pitch roofs also render them difficult to insulate.
On the Lakes Estate there are “flat cold roofs and the cladding and windows are in “poor condition”, while on Netherfield much of the cladding on the houses is failing, with some now “beyond repair”, says the report.
The council’s new improvement plans would take these homes to an Energy Performance Certification of C or above - and save up to £400 per year in energy bills for those living there.
The funding for the programme would in £22.7M from the government’s SHDF (Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund) wave 2.1 grant.
If approved, it would be completed in Autumn 2025.
Cllr Ed Hume, Cabinet member for Housing said: “Our ambitious £65M programme to improve the energy performance of over 1,600 of our Council homes in the city will improve over 30% of our energy inefficient homes to an EPC grade C.”
He added: “Labour Milton Keynes is taking critical action to mitigate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis by insulating more homes to cut energy bills for low-income families.
"We are nearly replacing the whole home in some instances; the roofs, windows, doors and the external walls, saving over £400 per year in energy bills in the process.
“Whilst keeping our low-income families warm in the winter, these works will also keep them cooler in the summer.”