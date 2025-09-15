£80 million upgrades completed at Bletchley railway depot to improve journeys across the Milton Keynes network and beyond

A multi-million-pound upgrade has been completed at a key London Northwestern Railway depot in Bletchley to improve transport across Milton Keynes, London and more.

An £80 million redevelopment of a key train depot has been completed in Bletchley. The development is a major milestone in the rollout of Britain’s newest train fleets.

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) and Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, officially announced the completion of the redevelopment of Bletchley Traction Maintenance Depot (TMD) at a special launch party on Friday, September 12.

The upgrade was made to facilitate LNR’s new fleet of class 730/2 electric trains that were launched over the summer on routes to and from London Euston.

LNR Managing Director Ian McConnell and Minister of State for Rail Lord Peter Hendy. Photo: London Northwestern & West Midlands Railways

The train fleet is made up of 36 five-carriage trains which increases train passenger capacity by 20% on the West Coast Main Line, and will carry millions of passengers to and from the capital each year.

The trains have new and improved features including open gangways, charging points at every seat and intelligent air conditioning for commuters to enjoy.

Dozens of locations will be impacted, with the new fleet serving routes between Crewe and London and Northampton and London.

The upgraded railway facility also stabilises the Class 150 fleet serving the East West Rail Route from Oxford to Milton Keynes and the Marston Vale line from Bletchley to Bedford.

The redevelopment of Bletchley Traction Maintenance Depot was officially announced as completed on Friday, September 12. Photo: London Northwestern & West Midlands Railways

John Doughty, Engineering Director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “We are so pleased to celebrate the completion of these important and transformative upgrades.

“Having cutting edge equipment and more space in our sidings means our trains can be serviced and maintained more quickly, so we can offer a more reliable service for our passengers.”

To run these modern trains, Bletchley Depot’s main shed has been extended with updated carriage servicing sidings, improved inspection facilities and new train lifting equipment.

A new overhead gantry has replaced the electrified lines, offering roof access to the full length of the train.

Lord Peter Hendy, the Minister of State for Rail, said: “I’m delighted to see the transformation that has taken place at Bletchley depot, made possible by significant government support and a great collaborative effort between London Northwestern Railway and its delivery partners.

“The new trains entering service will provide a much better experience for passengers along the route, connecting millions of people to jobs, education, and leisure opportunities. I look forward to seeing their smooth introduction being completed and enjoying a journey myself in the coming months.”

The upgrades were mainly funded by the rolling stock company, Porterbrook, and were carried out by Taylor Woodrow. Additional support was financed by the Department for Transport.

They come as part of a £1 billion investment into new trains and infrastructure by LNR and its sister company West Midlands Railway. A separate development is underway at the company’s depot in Tyseley, Birmingham.

Stefan Rose, Chief Investment Officer at Porterbrook, said: “Working in partnership with London Northwestern Railway and the Department for Transport, these impressive upgrades highlight the important role that private finance can play in maintaining and enhancing rail infrastructure to deliver a better service for passengers.”

For more information on LNR's investment programme, visit the London Northwestern Railway website.