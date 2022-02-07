PSCOs bring man back from the dead after he collapsed in Milton Keynes

Four Police Community Support Officers have saved a man's life after he collapsed in a public place - and have received his personal thanks for their actions.

The Police Community Support Officers rushed out from the new Blue Light Hub to respond to a call from help last week.

They found the man on the ground and believed he had suffered a cardiac arrest. When this happens, the heart suddenly stops beating and blood stops flowing to the brain and other vital organs.

PCSOs J Bailey, L Bailey, Beare and Allan saved a man's life in Milton Keynes

The quick-thinking officers immediately started CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which combines rescue breathing (mouth-to-mouth) and chest compressions to temporarily pump enough blood to the brain until specialised treatment is available.

Paramedics arrived and the male was air lifted to hospital by air ambulance. It was later found that he had suffered a major heart attack as well as a cardiac arrest.

Incredibly, the patient is now back at home and recovering well. Over the weekend PCSOs J Bailey, L Bailey, Beare and Allan paid a visit to him.