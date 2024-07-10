Pub chain in Milton Keynes offers free drinks if England score tonight - even if they lose

Greene King pubs in Milton Keynes are offering free pints if England scores tonight

Greene Kings pubs in MK are offering all its customers a free drink if England scores in the Euro 2024 semi-finals tonight.

And the offer stands even if England loses or draws, they promise.

The hotly-anticipated game against Netherlands kicks off at 8pm this evening (Wednesday).

If the Three Lions hot the back of the net, all customers have to do is say the words ‘England scored, please pour’ after the final whistle has been blown to get their free pint.

Greene King has enlisted former professional footballer and avid pub lover Jimmy Bullard to help with the promotion. He said: “After having a career in football, I’ve seen first-hand the passion this nation has for the sport and as this tournament has proven, nothing is guaranteed in football.

“What can be guaranteed though is a good time at the pub, because no matter the result, win or lose, you’re surrounded by your friends and fellow fans...

“The addition of a free pint is enough to put a smile on my face, especially when the games so far have been so agonising to watch. There is only one place I’ll be heading to watch the semi-final game and that’s my local Greene King pub!”

Clair Preston-Beer, Greene King Pubs MD, said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs to watch the semi-final and hopefully claim a free drink on us – fingers crossed!”

The offer entitles pubgoers to one free pint of either Greene King IPA, Yardbird Pale Ale, Old Speckled Hen, Old Golden Hen, House Bitter, False Nine, Level Head Session IPA, Flint Eye Dry-Hopped Lager, Hazy Day Hazy IPA, Prior Life All Day IPA, Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.