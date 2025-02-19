Pub-less Milton Keynes village builds its own bar - 17 years after its last pub closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined villagers have built and funded their own drinking place years after their much-loved pub closed down..

The Grade II-listed Carrington Arms in Castlethorpe shut in 2008 and, despite a campaign by villagers and promises of a re-opening, the owner finally announced in 2022 that he was putting the pub up for sale.

Castlethorpe Parish Council even considering buying it but, because of the deteriorating condition of the building, the project would be too expensive.

Meanwhile, with the pub still on the market, the village decided to raise the cash to build its own bar and community facilty for everyone to enjoy.

Former sports changing rooms have been transformed into a village pub and cafe in Castlethopre

They decided an approporiate site would be the village sports ground and set about transforming the former tired old changing rooms and clubhouse into a welcoming and stylish community space called The Pavilion Café and Bar.

It wilo be used by the whole of the village as a cafe and meeting place during the day and a relaxing lounge bar for villagers and their guests in the evenings.

The money for the work came from S106 “planning gain” money as well as the parish council’s own reserves. And the furnishing, equipping and fitting-out has been funded by grants from Milton Keynes Community Foundation, the National Lottery Community Fund and a crowdfunding campaign organised by villagers.

The Pavilion is now ready for a grand opening next month with MP Chris Curtis cutting the ribbon and live music from local musicians. Villagers will be welcomed there from March 1.

The venue will operate as a café during the day and a bar and restaurant in the evening, all run by Castlethorpe resident Clare Vachell, who has a wealth of experience in catering and already runs a thriving café at the nearby Lodge Farm Business Centre

Business-wise, the Pavilion is leased by a community interest company called Castlethorpe Community Space, which has let it to Clare.

Russell Forgham, who is vice-chair of Castlethorpe Parish Council is a director of Castlethorpe Community Space CIC. He said: “We didn't actually build it ourselves but we've done everything else, such as designing it, and equipping it to a professional standard - and we're sure that there will be a big queue waiting until it opens at 8am on March 1st.”