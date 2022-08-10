Pub on city estate seeks to serve alcohol at breakfast time every single day of the year

Halleys Comet in Bradville wants to be granted a licence variation that will allow it to serve alcoholic drinks from 9am.

Though the pub opens early to serve breakfasts, the current licence does not allow customers to buy alcohol until 11am every day,

On Christmas Day and Good Friday, it orders a later start - at 12 noon.

Halleys Comet pub at Bradville

Greene King, who own the Bradwell Road premises, is now asking for the pub to be allowed to serve alcohol from 9am from Monday to Saturday and from 10am on Sundays.

They also want the Christmas Day and Good Friday licence to begin at 9am and be extended by an hour and a half at the end of the day, until 1am.

The matter is to be considered by councillors at the licensing sub-committee tonight (Wednesday).

In a report to the meeting, MK Council licensing officers state: “There are no standard hours for premises - each case must be decided on their own merits.

"In licensing terms this application is seeking to make Good Friday and Christmas Day the same as other days of the year and to allow alcohol supply earlier in the morning (the premises is already permitted to open anyway).”

Greene King bosses say in the report: “ Halley's Comet is a busy and well regarded premises that serves the local community. It has is an extensive food menu, a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and the premises shows sporting events.

"Both Greene King and the tenant pride themselves on the management of the premises, the training of staff and the policies and procedures they have in place to ensure that the premises promotes the licensing objectives.”

they add: "The premises already has permission to open from 8am, which they would like to utilise on a regular basis to serve breakfast.

"It is not the intention to open the premises purely for the sale of alcohol, but to have permission to allow for the occasional sale of alcohol that would be requested by customers coming to the premises for breakfast or brunch.”

Councillors must consider four objectives when granting or varying a licence to sell alcohol. These are: the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

Just one resident has put in an official objection to the proposal, saying: “Crime and links to alcohol are well documented. Drinking in the morning is a trait of alcohol dependency linked to the disease of alcoholism and being an alcoholic.

"By providing 9am service in a residential area the pub is promoting these behaviours...”

The resident also said public safety could be affected. “The pub is surrounded by homes and no other buildings that provide day time security. If the license is changed to serve alcohol early, this will attract people solely for this purpose. The children living in the homes next to and around the pub should have some time in their day where they are not being exposed to the behaviour of those under the influence.”

Greene King, following consultations with police, has agreed to install and maintain a “comprehensive CCTV system” if the extended hours are granted.