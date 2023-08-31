Public consultation opens on plans for controversial new housing estate to be built on Milton Keynes countryside

People are being invited to give their views on a controversial new housing estate to be built in Milton Keynes countryside.

The period of public consultation has opened for the masterplan of Shenley Park, where Crest Nicholson proposes to build at at least 1.150 homes, together with a primary school, local centre and new road to link with the city’s grid system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 103 hectare site is on the southwestern edge of Milton Keynes, next to Kingsmead and Tattenhoe Valley Park, running all the way up to Whaddon. It lies to the north of the A421, and Shenley Road crosses through the middle of it.

The site for the new Shenley Park estate in Milton Keynes

Already MK residents are concerned about traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure and the loss of green space, particularly Kingsmead Green, which the new grid road extension is planned to engulf. A protest group has already been formed to object to this.

But the residents have no power to object to the basic Shenley Park concept as the project falls under Buckinghamshire Council instead of Milton Keynes and has already been allocated for development in the adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

However, Buckinghamshire Council is keen to get the final details right and wants to hear the views of members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Strachan, the council’s Cabinet member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “This supplementary planning document sets out in detail the expectations and requirements for the important new development at Shenley Park. It will allow us to ensure that the new neighbourhood provides high quality homes together with the amenities and infrastructure to meet the needs and aspirations of new and existing residents.

“It's important that we get it right, which is why I’m asking individuals and organisations with an interest in the area to look at the draft document and give us their views through the consultation.”

A Crest Nicholson spokesman said: “Before we submit an outline planning application, we wish to thoroughly consult the local community on the detail of our proposals. As such we are keen to gather feedback and opinions about our emerging proposals in conjunction with the SPD consultation to ensure the delivery of a shared vision for the Shenley Park.”

The consultation began this week and is open until midnight on Wednesday October 11. To take part, visit here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buckinghamshire Council is also hosting a public drop-in session for people to find out more about the proposals. This will be on Wednesday September 6 from 2pm to 8pm at Whaddon Jubilee Hall in Stock Lane, Whaddon, MK17 0LS.

For people unable to attend the event, the display material and a short presentation will be available to view on the council's website afterwards.