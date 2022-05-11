Public launch petition to save popular Milton Keynes recycling project Reuse

The Citizen reported on Tuesday how leading grant-making charity MK Community Foundation owns the Kiln Farm warehouse that Reuse occupies.

The biggest furniture recycling project in MK, Reuse has spent 19 years collecting unwanted goods from people and giving them free or cheaply to homeless and needy families.

This month the Community Foundation dropped the bombshell that the project’s rent would double to £60,000 a year becasue all subsidies would be withdrawn.

Reuse premises at Burners Lane in Kiln Farm

Its reason was that Reuse was not making enough money – even though it has always paid its rent and bills.

The Community Foundation has refused to comment on its decision, but already the rent increase has been slammed by city officials and homeless charities.

Now one Reuse customer has launched a petition on Change.org to persaude MK Community Foundation to change its mind.

She said: “Milton Keynes Reuse community project has been a long standing organisation in MK for many years. They have been told their rent will double to £60,000 recently and will have to shut down because of this.

Iain Stewart was full of praise for Reuse when he visited the project last year

"This a an amazing project which has helped out hundreds of people over the years and is a very popular. The people of MK are wanting to stop the ridiculous rise in rent and save such a needed and loved place. “

Reuse owner John Mann said: “The support and good wishes have been overwhelming. We are truly grateful.”

Meanwhile MK Council leader Peter Marland (Labour) said : “The Community Foundation was gifted land and premises in order to be able to provide local groups with cheap for the benefit the community. The tenants seem to now be concerned this provision is being reduced and rents are increasing, so it's important that MK Community Foundation are clear on what is happening and why as many of these organisations provide people with a lifeline when they most need it."