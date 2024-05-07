Public protests about plans to build 18-storey tower blocks at much-loved Milton Keynes park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build tower blocks of 18 storeys tall at Campbell Park have been amended after protests from the public.

Developers Urban Splash and Glenbrook submitted plans last year to build the new high rise apartments on the north side of Campbell Park, near the canal.

They proposed four blocks, with the highest standing at 18 storeys – almost as tall as the recently-demolished Mellish Court flats in Bletchley. The other blocks would be 16, 12 and 10 storeys respectively, they said.

This was the artists' impression of the original Campbell Park application, which included tower blocks of up to 18 storeys

Ultimately, the flats will form be part of a new neighbourhood of 1,500 homes on the site.

But the reaction to the tower block plan from the public consultation was not good. And it has now resulted in designers going back to the drawing board and the company withdrawing its planning application.

The Downhead Park residents group was one objector, saying: “There is a planning framework in MK which states ‘No building should be higher than eight stories unless there is particular importance or aesthetic quality.’ We don’t understand the particular need in this case... This will be one of the first things seen on entry to MM from the M1 motorway. We do not feel it is the impression that we wish to portray.”

A new artists' impression shows the tower block height has now been lowered at the proposed development at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes

This week Nathan Cornish, director at Urban Splash, revealed the change of plan. He said: “The feedback on our original proposals was clear: people did not want to see such tall buildings in this location. So we’ve reduced the number of homes proposed for the site, and significantly cut the height of the buildings.

“We’re still listening, and we’re going back out to consult the public again before we submit a new planning application.”

The revised plans now feature five buildings of between six and 12 storeys tall. There will also be reduced number of homes – down from 450 to around 400.

And the companies promises biodiversity improvements to protect nature by the canal, including bat-friendly lighting, green roofs, and new wildflower meadows and wetlands areas.

Sunny Johal, Glenbrook development director, said: “This is phase one of a larger planned development across the north side of Campbell Park, so it’s really important that we get this right. That’s why we’re happy to make these changes to ensure that the homes and public spaces truly reflect the aspirations of the local community.

“The park and the canal are two of the city’s best assets, and we want to complement them by creating green landscapes, play areas, enhanced walking and cycle routes to link up the redways, and a pub or café to let people sit out next to the canal.”

Urban Splash was appointed as the preferred developer partner on the wider Campbell Park site by the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of MK City Council. Last summer it announced a joint venture partnership with Glenbrook, who will support the delivery of the first part of the site.