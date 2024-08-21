Public's view sought on plans for new 'drive thru' roundabout with road through the middle of it in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being asked for their opinion on whether an unusual ‘drive thru’ roundabout should be built in MK.

The city council is proposing to build the ‘hamburger’ roundabout at Monkston on the V11 Tongwell Street, one of the city’s busiest areas.

Also known as a cut-through roundabout, it would have a road straight through the middle of it, necessitatating the use of traffic lights to avoid confusion for motorists.

You can watch a video of how it works here.

The move comes as part of a plan to improve traffic flow at Monkston and Brinklow roundabouts, which the council says are the two ‘missing pieces’ in terms of addressing capacity issues on the J13-J14 corridor.

"They are the next steps in improving the overall network on the east of the city and without addressing these MKCC would be in danger of notoptimising the investment made on all the other works to date,” said a council spokesman.

A special Monkston and Brinklow Roundabout improvements consultation has been launched and ends at 5pm on September 14.

You can access the consultation here.

This is the hamburger roundabout planned for Bristol Ring Road, but the idea was later shelved

The spokesperson said: “We have carried out significant assessments including traffic modelling to look at what options are the best and now we want to hear from you.”

Two designs are shortlisted for Monkston – an enlarged signalised roundabout and a hamburger, similar to the one on the A322 at Bracknell, or traffic signals.

But the hamburger design is considered by the council to be the most efficient and the lowest cost. However, they admit the disadvantage would be the “unfamiliar roundabout layout for Milton Keynes”, where drivers are so accustomed to the multiple traditional style roundabouts.

“The road users will need to get used to the different layout,” said the spokesperson.

A similar hamburger scheme was planned by South Gloucestershire Council for the A4174 Bristol ring road but was shelved after “overwhelming opposition”.

Meanwhile, the preferred option by MK City Council to improve the busy Brinklow roundabout is to fit it with traffic lights.

The signalisation would mean movements on the nearside lane on each arm would be reassigned to allow for ahead movements – and it would result in a “significant reduction” in delays, says the council.