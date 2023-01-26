Pubs and restaurants all over Milton Keynes could be forced to close due to soaring energy bills

Many pubs, restaurants and cafes could be in danger of folding over the next year due to a massive surge in energy costs.

New analysis released today by city Liberal Democrats shows the average local hospitality business will face an increase of £4,297 a year in heating, cooking and lighting bills.

This will happen once government support is slashed in April, say the councillors.

They have calculated that the total energy bill increase for all 225 pubs, restaurants, and cafés in Milton Keynes is almost a whopping £1m.

Liberal Democrat leader on Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Robin Bradburn, said: “The hospitality industry has endured so much this year. The City Council has been doing all that it can to help our businesses and high streets, but we can’t do it all.

“The Conservative government needs to give local businesses in Milton Keynes the support it needs to endure this energy bill catastrophe.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, said: “Newport Pagnell is a great place to live and work and is home to many successful businesses. For many residents their local pub, restaurant or café remains at the heart of their community and would be devastated to see them close.

She added: “The government needs to step in and if they don’t, we could see our much-loved hospitality businesses going bust.”