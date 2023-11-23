Pub’s Christmas fayre will raise festive funds for Milton Keynes based charity

Free event in aid of Bain Tumour Research will be held on December 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pub landlord is hosting a Christmas fayre to raise funds for a Milton Keynes based charity with festive stalls, carol singers, mulled wine and a visit from Santa.

The event, in aid of Brain Tumour Research, will take place at The White Hart in Sherington, from 11am-4pm on Sunday, December 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Landlord Giles Fern’s inspiration for supporting the charity comes from friends, Kevin Durkan, from Sherington, who died of a brain tumour in January 2023 and Mark Booth, from Newport Pagnell, who was diagnosed the same month, shortly after his 60th birthday.

Stallholder Emma Jolly will selling a range of crocheted bags

Giles said: “Kevin and I worked together on lots of projects and he was instrumental in helping me build the village shop, which ended up being his swan song. Mark, thankfully, is bucking the trend and is currently fighting fit and living every day to the fullest.”

Thanks to funding from Sherington Parish Council, entry is free with free refreshments, including a traditional hog roast, on offer.

Anyone looking for last-minute gift ideas will have plenty to choose from, with around 25 stallholders exhibiting on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among them will be crocheted bags from Brain Tumour Research community fundraiser Emma Jolly, plants from Jane Barltrop, founder of the charity’s Fluffy Cloud and Co fundraising group, and Body Shop products from Shannon Moore and her grandmother Lorraine White, both volunteers for the charity.

Body Shop At Home consultant Shannon Moore will join stallholders selling Christmas gift ideas

The Adstock Singers, a Buckinghamshire choir that has lost two members to brain tumours and is supporting Brain Tumour Research as its ‘charity of the year’, will be singing Christmas carols.

There will also be face painting and a Christmas tree of hope on which people will be able to hang baubles with personalised messages in exchange for a charity donation.

Giles added: “It is going to be a really great event. The funding we’ve managed to obtain this year has given it a nice little boost and a big warm space to use rather than being outside and weather dependant. We’ve got lots of local stallholders who will be housed within a marquee, and the pub itself will be open too. I’d encourage everyone who can to come and see what it’s about.”