Fifteen pubs from across Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire feature as part of the 2025 Good Beer Guide, which is published today.

The guide, which has been produced annually for more than 50 years, features more than 4,500 entries of pubs, clubs and bars from all over the country.

Each entry contains a short description of the location, as well as details of regular and local beers that the establishment serves.

The guide has been compiled by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA), which has announced the inclusion of the following 15 establishments across Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire:

Station Tavern, Woburn Sands

Nags Head, Great Linford

MK Biergarten, Wolverton

Ship Ashore, Willen

The Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton

Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell

The Green Man, Mursley

The Mitre, Buckingham

The Stratton Arms, Turweston

The Bell and Bear, Emberton

Frog and Nightgown, Newport Pagnell

Conservative Club, Stony Stratford

Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village

The Lamb, Stoke Goldington

The Blackened Sun, Stacey Bushes

The Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch of CAMRA is holding a special event to launch this year’s edition of the guide at The Bell and Bear in Emberton, where the winning publicans will be congratulated.