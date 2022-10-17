Brilliant sunshine was the icing on the cake for hundreds of people who attended the annual MK Dons Family Fun Day on Saturday.

MK Dons were hosts to Plymouth Argyle in a League One match and though the result did not go in Dons’ favour (1-4) a host of attractions ensured a great day out for both supporters and families.

There were games, inflatables, football activities, carnival fun and competitions for Dons fans of all ages to take part during the event hosted at the Marshall Arena.

The day was sponsored by MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

A spokesman said: "Hopefully people enjoyed it, and that's the biggest thing. When people are paying hard-earned money to come to games, you want them to come and be excited and enjoy it. I hope they did that at our Family Fun Day."

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo: Jane Russell

A gymnastics display wowed crowds at MK Dons Family Fun Day Photo: Jane Russell

Young and old enjoyed a fantastic day out - despite their team losing1-4 to Plymouth Argyle Photo: Jane Russell